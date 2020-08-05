You have permission to edit this article.
Warren, Jr., Rev. Willie
Rev. Warren, 87, graveside funeral service will be Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A limited visitation will be today from 3-5 PM at Horace Williams Mortuary.

