Rev. Warren, 87, graveside funeral service will be Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A limited visitation will be today from 3-5 PM at Horace Williams Mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Jr. Rev. Willie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
