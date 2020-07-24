Watkins, James Thomas

James Thomas Watkins "Paw Paw", a resident of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 92 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ray Layton and Pastor Randy Kuhn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-3 pm. Mr. Watkins was born on July 11, 1928 in Bassfield, MS and lived the early years of his life in Runnelstown, Mississippi. He joined the US Army and served during the post occupation of WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Mr. Watkins retired in 1967 after over 20 years of active military service to his country. He was employed as an aircraft mechanic with PEMCO Aeroplex until he retired in 1992. Mr. Watkins loved to work on cars for family and friends under the shade trees at his home. He loved bluegrass music and was an avid Ham Radio operator. Mr. Watkins loved his family but adored his grandchildren the most. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge #224, and supported Friends of Army Aviation at Ft. Rucker. Mr. Watkins was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, who passed away on June 29, 2020, Martha Lee McLain Watkins, and by his son, Daniel Lee Watkins. Survivors include his children, Kay (Bobby) Thomas, Jimmy (Mique) Watkins, Ilene Livingston, and Mitchell (Carol) Watkins; his grandchildren, Adam (Carla) Thomas, Curt (Jodi) Thomas, Brannon Livingston, Crystal (Luke) Ludlum, Matthew (Amanda) Watkins, Tara (Joe) Salinas, Clinton (Melanie) Watkins, Leah (Barrett) Powell, Kalen (Beverly) Kosik, and Madison Watkins; his 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.