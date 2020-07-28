White, Otis Lee
0 entries

White, Otis Lee

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Otis Lee White Otis Lee White, a resident of Headland, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in a local hospital. He was 67 years old. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Pastor Norman Fryer officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

+1 
White, Otis Lee
+1 
White, Otis Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Otis White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News