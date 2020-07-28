Otis Lee White Otis Lee White, a resident of Headland, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in a local hospital. He was 67 years old. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Pastor Norman Fryer officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
