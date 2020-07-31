Whitehead, JD

JD Whitehead, 82, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mt. of Olive Cemetery with Reverend Richard Smith officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church "Building Fund", 267 Metcalf Street, Cottonwood, AL, 36320. Mr. Whitehead was born July 5, 1938 in Jackson County, Florida and moved to Cottonwood at an early age where he lived the remainder of his life. He attended Cottonwood High School and was employed with Whitehead Milling Company all of his life. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his parents, William Oscar and Pearlie Hart Whitehead; five brothers, Crosher Whitehead, Virgil Whitehead, James Whitehead, Milas Whitehead and Silas Whitehead; a nephew, Will Whitehead; a step-son, James Robert Shiver; a step-grandson, John David Rine; his mother-in-law, Rhoda Olsen and a grandson-in-law, Josh Strength. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Hansine Olsen Whitehead of Cottonwood; two sons, Dewayne (Tiffany) Whitehead of Cottonwood and Mark (Holley Roberts) Whitehead of Cottonwood; a daughter, Ann (Michael) Greenwood of Campbellton, FL; stepchildren, Joy (Bob) Clark, Mt. Vernon, OH, Neil (Pat) Foshee, Zepherhills, FL, Gerald Stephenson, Winston Salem, NC, Rhoda (Jim) Rine of Mount Vernon, OH, Lisa Vaught of Auburndale, FL, John (Theresa) Polensky of Portsmouth, VA; two sisters, Jewell Butler of Cottonwood, and Inez Anderson of Cottonwood; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Strength and Mikayla (Charlie) House; 18 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, Gracie Strength and Maggie Strength; 11 step-great-grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Dennis McCord, Charles Earl Exum, Phillip Anderson, Bobby Nelson, Darrin Henry and Jeffrey McCord. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
