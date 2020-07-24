Wiggins, Elizabeth

Mrs. Elizabeth Wiggins, a resident of Ozark, died early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dave Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, near Echo. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
