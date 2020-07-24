Wiggins, Elizabeth
0 entries

Wiggins, Elizabeth

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mrs. Elizabeth Wiggins, a resident of Ozark, died early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dave Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, near Echo. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Wiggins, Elizabeth
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Wiggins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 24
Funeral Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News