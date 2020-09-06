Williams, Carl Monroe

Carl Monroe Williams, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was 77. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Josh Simms officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Crippled Childrens Foundation, 2019 4th Avenue, N. Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Carl was born to the late Porter and Flora Goodson Williams. He was a Helicopter Mechanic for twenty years, last working for Lockheed Martin. Mr. Williams loved wood works ,later working as a carpenter for many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Carl is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Don Williams; two sisters, Idell Finsod and Irma Harris. He is survived by three daughters, Angie Deloney, Pam Worten, and Kim Chambless; one brother, Alton Williams (Dot); two sisters, Audrey Strand and Glenda Lemaster (Joe); six grandchildren, Nikki Brooks (Casey), Kristi Tapia, Joshua Doggett (Crystal), Justin Worten (Cassie), Casey Janes, and Victoria Pyles (Brandon); eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
