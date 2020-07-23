Williams, Derik

Mr. Derik Williams of San Diego, CA passed away on July 20, 2020, at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Derik was born July 28, 1965 to Leroy Williams and Linda Flowers. Mr. Williams was an Air Force Veteran. Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter: Zaakirah Williams; his sons: Joshua Talley, Michael Williams and Derik Johnson; his sisters: Shantonya Williams, Shawn Williams and Denise Williams; his brother, Patrick Williams. Mr. Williams is predeceased by his parents Leroy Williams and Linda Flowers.
