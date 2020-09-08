Williams, Mark Randall

Mark Randall Williams, 64, of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Kay Williams, also of Dothan. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, son and daughter-in-law, John-David and Camille Williams, brother Scott Williams (Peggy), father-in-law Glen Griffin, brother-in-law Rusty Griffin (Tommie), sister-in-law Laura Blue (Chris), and 11 nieces and nephews. During his life, Mark was the Director of Technology at Dothan City Schools, a master of the Green Egg, a fan of ice cream and the Auburn Tigers, a testimony of God's faithfulness, a storyteller, a friend, a father, and a husband. He loved everything associated with Compass Lake, Florida. His most treasured memories are times with family and life-long friends while at Compass Lake, especially those made on the Fourth of July. Because of Mark's desire to encourage other cancer warriors and to further medical research, he chose to donate his body to the UAB Donor Program. Due to this, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to celebrate his life at a drive-through visitation on Mark's birthday, September 16th, from 4-6 at the family home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.