Winkler, Nancy

Nancy Winkler, a resident of Headland, died late Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 71. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Headland United Methodist Church "Family Life Center" with Reverend Misty Barrett officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. Friday in the Family Life Center. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Nancy Winkler was born and raised in the state of New York, daughter of the late Burton Vrooman and Lela Cole Vrooman. She lived in Crane Hill, Alabama before moving to Headland, Alabama in 2001. Nancy was an active member of the Headland United Methodist Church, the church choir, taught the Children's Sunday School Class and was a member of the Threads Needlework Group of the church. She was also active in the church community garden. Nancy was a member of the Red Hat Group at the Headland Public Library, the Wiregrass Amateur Radio Club and formerly volunteered with the American Red Cross. Surviving relatives include her husband of fifty years, Edward Hugo Winkler, a son, David Winkler (Andrea), both of Headland; a sister, Lillian Wilcox (Dale), Kinderhook, NY; three grandchildren, Justin Nilles, Kaitlyn Nilles and Lauren Winkler. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.