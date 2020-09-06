Womack, Patricia Ann "Pat"

Patricia Ann (Pat) Womack, was escorted into heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family, David Allen Womack, husband and devoted caregiver of 52 years, son, Douglas Allen Womack, daughter-in-law, Lynn Womack and grandson, Tristan Dean Womack. Pat was born June 21, 1943, the daughter of Oscar (Pete) Skinner and Edith Hatcher Skinner. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Anthony Scott Womack; a brother, Shelby Gene Skinner, and a brother-in-law, Charles Don Dukes. She is survived by her sisters, Florene (JC) Thurman, Willadean Dukes, Sara (Joe) McCallister and Linda (Danny) Bush; a sister-in-law, Patti Skinner; nieces, Brenda Smith, Deana Dukes, Grey McCallister; nephews, Larry and Jeff Thurman, Steve and Chris Dukes, Jason Adams and numerous great nieces and nephews she loved dearly. A graduate of Rehobeth High School, she was employed by Dothan Bank and Trust Company and Ted's Jewelers. Pat loved God, her family, and his church using her many talents and gifts as youth minister at Selma Baptist Church teaching God's word. She loved praising her Lord, serving in the choir and on the praise team and building committees at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Pat was a great prayer warrior and mentor, helping all who knew her. Heaven is so much brighter today as one of God's beloved saints is now home. Private family graveside services were held Saturday, September 5, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church following the services. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted in her honor to the "building fund" at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL, 36301. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
