Wood, Glenda Winslett

Ms. Glenda Winslett Wood, age 83, of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday August 24, 2020 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Brown Ranch Cemetery, 4619 CR 300, Gouldbusk, TX 76845. www.wardwilson.com
