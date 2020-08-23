Wood, Maxine Rogers

Mrs. Maxine Rogers Wood, a resident of Skipperville, passed away late Friday morning, August 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was 78. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with her nephew, Johnny Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the cemetery chapel Mrs. Wood, daughter of the late Emanuel Rogers and Mable Walker Rogers, was a native of the Ozark area. She was formerly employed with United Insurance Company as an agent. Mrs. Wood was a member of the Ozark First Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by two sons, Justin Wood and Johnny "Woody" Wood, Jr; her siblings, Nellie Ruth Casey, Corrine Miller, Mary Martha Rogers, Charles Rogers, Johnny Rogers, Allen Rogers, Don Rogers, Fred Rogers, and Billy Rogers. Surviving relatives include her husband, Johnny Wood, Sr., Skipperville; two daughters, Justy Bundy (Jeff) and Joley Coaker (Greg); two sons, Jay Wood and Jerry Wood, all of Ozark; her sister, Mae Opal Munn (Robert), Ozark; sister-in-law, Mallie Rogers, Fort Walton Beach, FL; ten grandchildren, Chance Wood, Cole Wood, Christian Carpenter (Brandon), Caleb Coaker (Savannah), Lauren Ashley Herrington (Tyler), Loghan Battles(Hayes), Jerah Wood, Ethan Wood, Melanie Cook (Derrick), and Dixie Wood; great-grandchildren, Regan Cook, Spencer Cook, Katie Grace Childree, Ryleigh Herrington, Rhemy Carpenter, Grainger Herrington, Garrison Herrington, Piper Battles, and Nellie Strickland. Serving as active pallbearers will be Chance Wood, Caleb Coaker, Cole Wood, Derrick Cook, Brandon Carpenter, and Ethan Wood. www.fuquabankston.com
