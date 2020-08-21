 Skip to main content
Wynn, Joshua Scott
Mr. Joshua Wynn, a resident of Ozark, died early Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020 at Dale Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 33 years young. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Scott E. Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Josh was a native of Ozark, but his heart was always a part of Skipperville. He was a kind, loving soul and left an indelible mark on everyone that knew him. Josh enjoyed Alabama Football, Nascar, an avid golfer, he loved to take the boys fishing, hunting, and kayaking. His favorite thing of all was spending time with family and friends. Josh was currently employed with Sunbelt Forest Products in Louisville, Alabama. Surviving relatives include his wife, Kimberly Crowley Wynn; daughter, Daisy Kate Crowley; two sons, Dawson Johnson and Jackson Johnson, all of Ozark; mother, Cheryl Scott, Dothan; father, Gerald Wynn (Sondra), Skipperville; three sisters, Heather Smith (Larry), Ozark; Tiffany Howell (Adam), Black, AL; Kathryn Crooms (Gaige), San Antonio, TX; Oma, Ellen Muller Scott, Ozark; aunt, Vicki Cardone, Enterprise, AL; uncle, Ronald Wright (Judy), Ozark; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Ziegler, Joshua Screws, Steadham Heath, Patrick Schado, Jr., Mason Bynum, Randy Eutsey, Larry Smith and Sloan Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be Dawson Johnson, Kendall Ward and Jackson Johnson. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Sunday, August 23, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
