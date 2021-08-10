Observations of Tide offensive line from Monday practice

The offensive line is always mixing and matching, but this year, Alabama football has to replace three starters picked in the NFL Draft.

Crimson Tide preseason practices have provided a hint of what the new offensive line might look like. It can always change because of competition or an injury, but early drills open to the media have provided a glimpse of the potential starting five.

The media saw only about 15 minutes of practice, which is a small sample size. But it still offers the opportunity to see mechanics and technique.

Here’s what stood out about each of those five offensive linemen from Monday’s practice:

LT Evan Neal (junior)Neal is a mountain of a man, standing above each of the other four in the first group. But he’s a lean mountain.

He said Monday that he has lost about 15 pounds, going from 360 pounds this past season to about 345 pounds now. At 6-foot-7, he looks fit and impressive.

It’s clear he’s a top-tier draft prospect, if he decides to enter after this year. A drill with the five-man blocking sled Monday showed how next-level he is.