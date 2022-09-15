Off field events in sports keep piling on

Just shows to go you, sometimes being careful ain’t enough, as evidenced here last Friday when your scribe announced Smiths Station was Enterprise High School’s homecoming opponent.

Tonight is EHS Homecoming and Rehobeth High School’s (if it’s OK to say) “Rebels” are making their historic first varsity, regular-season visit to Wildcat Stadium.

Last Friday was 1977’s EHS class reunion; classmates attended the game during their homecoming.

Hmmm.

Rehobeth, in 5A Region 2, is coached by Pate Harrison, whose brother, Rusty, is a former EHS Wildcat.

Rehobeth took up football in 1946 and competes against Region 2 foes Wicksburg, Shelby County, G. W. Long, Headland, Carroll, Charles Henderson, Opp, Greenville and Eufaula.

The last five—and Enterprise—once played in the South Alabama Conference and were teams Enterprise couldn’t take for granted.

Note: Headland was an Enterprise opponent in 1921-22 and in 1939.

Even though it’s a non-region game, Enterprise isn’t taking Rehobeth lightly and the Rebels ain’t planning to lose, sorta like Appalachian State.

Now, it’s sorta easy for an old sports scribbler to confuse dates/just about everything else in sports news nowadays.

Don’t believe it?

Consider this: Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who played at Alabama, shot in the leg during an apparent carjacking in D.C.

B-Rob’s OK, but some recent sports stories haven’t ended well:

“88 unhappy football players send letter to Florida A&M University president”

“Saints DB Marcus Maye arrested for abuse with weapon involved”

“Mobile high school football coach on leave after video surfaces”

“Saints DB Marcus Maye arrested (again) after alleged road rage incident”

“Cheerleading coach accused of belonging to ‘coven of sexual predators’ found dead in SC”

“Cheer coach viciously attacked in front of children at Mobile park”

“Duke volleyball player subjected to racial slurs hopes for changes in college sports”

“Fans ejected from Blue Jays game for having sex in stands”

“Buffalo Bills release punter after rape allegations”

“Athletes, abortion & anxiety: Uncertainty sets in on college campuses”

“Former Rangers pitcher on trial for child sexual assault”

“1972 Munich Olympics attack victims’ families near deal with Germany”

“Pennsylvania high school cancels football season, cites hazing”

“LSU player celebrating a good defensive play injured, out for season”

“Phony Patriots player sentenced to prison in Super Bowl ring ploy”

“‘Ignorant’: NBA coach slammed for comparing Biden’s loan forgiveness to biblical miracle”

“Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game”

“South Carolina cancels home opener vs. BYU after racial slur incident”

“Activists interrupt first NFL game protesting arrest of animal rights advocates”

“Former Troy football player alleges sexual abuse in lawsuit”

“Missing Washington high school football player found safe, charged with murder”

“Bareknuckle fighter celebrated knockout win by lifting her top, flashing entire crowd”

“High school band leader ejected for berating football refs”

Surely to goodness, there’s been some good sports news lately.

“Near Perfect” Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for record $12.6 million”

“High school football game paused after coach spots a family of deer on field”

Duh.

Today, sports sometimes seem as senseless as “The Andy Griffith Show” without B. Fife.

Be that as it may,

Happy homecoming Cats …