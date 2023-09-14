Nice Commercial 2.8+-acres on the corner of Hwy 231 South and Moffett Rd, South Side of Dothan, Al. High Volume of Traffic. Power, Water, Sewer, Fiber, Cable available. Metal Barn w/ Power/Water. Loading/Unloading Ramp. Drives on Hwy 231 and Moffett Rd. Sits in Houston County and not in the City of Dothan. Joins National Peanut Festival.