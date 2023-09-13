High visibility with lots of frontage on 84E, East Main. Wooded area in back.Building built in 1970. Consist of 4,400 SF, 2 offices, 2 bathrooms, large open warehouse area. (1) Roll-up door 10X10, Drive-thru, and (1) sliding door 8X8 with dock at 4' high. Ceiling height 12' Eves & 14' Center. Brick front, concrete building, concrete floors and metal roof.