Completely redone inside Dothan City Limits! This charming home is waiting for you! Come relax under the ceiling fans on the remodeled front porch with new columns and enjoy the spacious yard that you can make your own! So many updates including new HVAC 2023, Roof replaced 2022, New paint inside and out. New Screened porch. New tankless water heater. Kitchen and bathroom redone form the floors up including appliances, fixtures, new granite counters and cabinets. No carpet in this home, only original hardwood flooring and LVP in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. New laundry area. Floors have been sanded and stained. Windows replaced in 2013, Great location in the heart of everything! With so much replaced, this move in ready home is ready for it's new owner(s). Make an offer and make this one your new home!