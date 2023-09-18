Welcome to the Jamestown Subdivision, a prestigious gated community offering the perfect blend of privacy, convenience, and sophistication. This well-maintained and highly desirable subdivision is where you'll find this charming brick house, boasting two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious 1,809 square feet of living space. Step inside and discover a recently updated gem, featuring brand-new flooring and fresh paint throughout, giving the home a modern and inviting atmosphere. The heart of the home is adorned with a cozy gas fireplace and elegant built-ins, adding a touch of luxury to your everyday living. Parking is a breeze with a two-car garage, providing ample space for your vehicles and storage needs. The roof is only a decade old, ensuring peace of mind, while the HVAC system has been replaced just six years ago, promising comfort and efficiency for years to come. Conveniently located to many of local amenities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this impeccable property your new home. Schedule a showing today and experience the best of Jamestown living.