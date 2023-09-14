Well maintained manufactured home with metal roof, detached carport and storage building located close to Slocomb High School. Could be a great starter home or rental. This manufactured home is located just minutes from Slocomb High School. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a bonus room that could be used as a playroom, office, or extra bedroom. The home also has a large storage building for all of your belongings. The home is situated on over a quarter of an acre of land with a fenced yard. The yard is perfect for pets, children, or just relaxing outdoors.