If you have never seen a Barndominium this is a must see. Downstairs consists of 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Granite counter tops with hardwood floors. The living room has a cathedral ceiling with a wood burning fireplace. The amazing upstairs loft comes with a full bath and a balcony that overlooks the back part of the property. You can enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room, or sit on the screened in porch and enjoy the peace and quite from outdoors. This property sits on 4 acres. This home has spray insulation and the roof still has 22 years left on the warranty. This beauty will be available to be shown starting Monday Sept 18th. Call and schedule to view this property today. Please allow the seller at least a 4 hour notice to see this beautiful property.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $295,000
