INVESTORS....looking for something to purchase before the end of the year to get a return on your $$$ at a GREAT value? This home sits on a corner lot at Langley and Strauss and the homeowner has already put in the sweat equity and renovated the inside! A Master Suite has been added to the home with a private full bathroom and a laundry room. A breakfast area if just inside the side entry doorway and easy access to the kitchen. A flex space is available just off of the living room for office/nursery/additional bedroom, etc. The two additional bedrooms with hardwood floors share a renovated full bathroom. This HUGE corner lot has a partially fenced backyard, oversized one car carport and an aluminum siding storage building that will remain with the property. Tenant has a signed lease and wishes to remain !