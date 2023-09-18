INVESTORS....looking for something to purchase before the end of the year to get a return on your $$$ at a GREAT value? This home sits on a corner lot at Langley and Strauss and the homeowner has already put in the sweat equity and renovated the inside! A Master Suite has been added to the home with a private full bathroom and a laundry room. A breakfast area if just inside the side entry doorway and easy access to the kitchen. A flex space is available just off of the living room for office/nursery/additional bedroom, etc. The two additional bedrooms with hardwood floors share a renovated full bathroom. This HUGE corner lot has a partially fenced backyard, oversized one car carport and an aluminum siding storage building that will remain with the property. Tenant has a signed lease and wishes to remain !
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $103,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investor's Dream Home - This brick home, conveniently located in the heart of Graceville, presents an enticing opportunity for handy individua…
Remodeled 4 BR 2 BA home next to Midland City Elementary school. So convenient for your children. New appliances, flooring & much more.
Are You Ready to Step Back in Time? STILL Today's Premier Neighborhood! Garden District Full of Historic Charm & Character like No Other! …
Beautiful, contemporary style, Omega-built home In Hampton Woods. This home features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, formal dining room, f…
This Property is Currently Rented for $400.00/Month with a Long Term Tenant. A/C Unit Was Replaced in 2018.