Spacious 3bedroom, 2bath home newly renovated and move in ready. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in bedrooms with fresh coat of paint. New A/C unit installed 2019. Large back yard with wood fencing on back of property. Home has an attached one car garage. This would be a perfect home for first time home buyers! Don't wait! Come take a look at all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $144,900
