The Thrive "Monterrey" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 1,799 Sq Ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2-car garage opens directly into the large foyer. The Thrive "Monterrey" boasts an open concept in the dining room, great room and kitchen. Just off the great room, the master suite creates a serene oasis complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With 2 other bedrooms and bathroom, this plan offers ample space for all your needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $255,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investor's Dream Home - This brick home, conveniently located in the heart of Graceville, presents an enticing opportunity for handy individua…
Remodeled 4 BR 2 BA home next to Midland City Elementary school. So convenient for your children. New appliances, flooring & much more.
Are You Ready to Step Back in Time? STILL Today's Premier Neighborhood! Garden District Full of Historic Charm & Character like No Other! …
Beautiful, contemporary style, Omega-built home In Hampton Woods. This home features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, formal dining room, f…
This Property is Currently Rented for $400.00/Month with a Long Term Tenant. A/C Unit Was Replaced in 2018.