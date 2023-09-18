Looking for a home with a great interest rate? This home has an assumable mortgage with a rate under 3.9 % on an FHA loan. Call for more details or be sure to discuss with your agent to see how you can save on this Westbrook beauty sitting on a large lot with attractive landscaping. Need a home office? This home has one! Need a bonus room too? Here you go! Wanting that 3rd bathroom? Wanting to be convenient to shopping and restaurants? This home is sure to fulfill your wish list! Formal dining and grand room, covered patio, large master bedroom, fireplace, outdoor gas line for the grill, huge backyard for outdoor entertaining, and side entry garage.