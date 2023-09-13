The Unique Home for The Elegant Entertainer on One Acre French Cottage Estate in Dothan. From the freshly Oiled Mansard roof to the Blue sky painted reflective pool, this Home is a Master piece for Entertaining. The interior living quarters encompass the intimate pool & outdoor kitchen. Three BR suites include private baths & entrances. Master Suite flows to a luxurious Italian tiled bath w Jacuzzi to an office/sitting Rm to a sunroom leading to the rear patio w relaxing garden view. Two Living spaces including a Library & Grand Room w fpl. that exit to the Pool or Gardens. A chef's kit. includes butler's pantry, serving island w bar /wine chiller & classic black granite which has been updated & includes a Kitchenaid cooktop that lifts & has custom down draft in the cabinet below. A small breakfast area, half bath & laundry rm. Travertine marble floors cover most of the home including the 17x12 formal dining Rm. For a lover of Gardens & Fresh air, the home includes colorful Plants & Trees, from a Bright yellow Ginko Biloba to indigenous southern plants, blooms are year round. 4 car garage w golf cart entry. Amenities include Heil HVAC 2019 & another in 2012. 3 HVAC's service this home. 3 Hot water tanks, Pool replastered 2019, outdoor shower, 3 patios, 5 zone sprinkler, Entire home speaker/entertainment system, Pella Windows & sliding glass doors throughout for natural light, exterior Sun shades on windows/doors to reduce electricity consumption. SAFE Room w elec & storage.