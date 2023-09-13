Exquisite Builder home with 4200 +-sf in Rehobeth school zone. Way too many custom details to list, it is a must see! 3BR/2BA/2 half baths. 16x30 man cave/game room. Chandeliers, granite, and columns oh my! Sittin on 8 plus or minus and includes some of the duck pond. Dreamy entertainment patio w/ 2 tv's. 1500sf shop wbenches, full bath, working kitchen, front and back lift door. Could easily be turned into an inlaw suite. Seller is offering a painting allowance for entire interior and kitchen and bath cabinets.... Don't let this Rehobeth home get away.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $798,928
