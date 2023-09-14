Investor's Dream Home - This brick home, conveniently located in the heart of Graceville, presents an enticing opportunity for handy individuals or investors. In need of electrical, plumbing, and flooring work, this property offers a blank canvas for customization and improvement, including the potential to add a second bathroom. Some furnishings can stay, making the transition easier. The fenced backyard provides privacy and outdoor space, while the circular driveway ensures ample parking. Relax on the covered front porch, and take comfort in the recent addition of a new metal roof. Additionally, the property has been professionally surveyed, adding peace of mind. With close proximity to shopping and dining options, this fixer-upper is a prime candidate for transformation into a delightful home. Don't miss out on this potential-filled investment opportunity in Graceville.
3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $69,900
