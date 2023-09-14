35 years Manufactured Home on Land... 3 Bdr, 2 Bath, Land 0.9 acre, partially wooded. Handyman Special. (Essential Updates A MUST: New Duct system; Insulation and Moisture Barrier; New Heating/Cooling HVAC System ... COST estimated: $18,305 .. see details on image #8). (Other Updates/Optional: flooded grounds - drainage system to drain rain water away; Lower section of wall-structure partially disintegrated, exposed to wall-moisture; Kitchen cabinetry very old - multiple restoration/ or replacement; Multiple interior updates