USDA Approved to qualified buyer. Complete Remodel! Enjoy the open living room and kitchen. Split floor plan. New lighting throughout. New stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops throughout. Inside laundry. Tankless water heater. Extra large bedrooms w/ new ceiling fans and light kits. Walk-in closet in master. New metal roof. New heat pump. Deck on back w/ place for TV and concrete countertop w/ sink. Privacy fence. Great backyard to entertain in. Although the home was built in 1935 the only thing original are a few floor joist and piers under the home.