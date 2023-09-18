The Thrive "Allagash" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 2,112 Sq Ft with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A covered porch leads directly into the cozy foyer, which opens to the kitchen, dining and great room. This functional floor plan offers a seamless flow for entertaining or every day life. The laundry room is accessible for the garage, making it a breeze to keep the house clean. It is also located near the front of the house for convenience. The master retreat is located in the back of the house for complete privacy. Featuring a large walk-in closet, double-vanity and Vinyl luxury floor tile, the master creates a luxurious escape. The other three bedrooms complete the opposite side of the house and share a centrally located bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $265,299
