A true Historic district charmer! So much space for entertaining and/or a growing family. This home features all the character with complete renovations. Huge family room with lots of natural light and windows. Soaring ceilings and beautiful trim and moldings. Hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home. Kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful views of A spacious fenced in backyard. Sep. formal dining room and living room. Upstairs is completely separated and could be for a guest or mother in law suite. This home has so many options!