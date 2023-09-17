Are You Ready to Step Back in Time? STILL Today's Premier Neighborhood! Garden District Full of Historic Charm & Character like No Other! This English Cottage is a League ALL its Own! Pebble Paved Courtyard for ample Parking! Classic Old Style Brick White Wash! Rustic Bay Window Graces the Front Elevation as well as the Antique Front Door! Upon entry a Welcoming stop to Drop the umbrella or Guests coats. Original REAL Hard Wood floors are Gorgeous! Grand Room is Embraced by Custom Cabinetry, Fireplace & Tons of Natural Lighting! Enormous Living/Gathering space with dedicated Dining Area! A Cozy Family Eating/Butlers Pantry is Perfect for whatever you need! Kitchen is of the ERA with Simple lines and spaces! Laundry with Washer, Dryer, Sink and Window! Split BR's offer two Nice Sized rooms with Remodeled Guest Bath w/Solid Surface Counters! Central in the Home is a Sunroom, Office, Den, or 4th BR, with Full Bath! Primary Suite is Humungous with/Cathedral ceilings & room for a Relaxing Area! En suite is a Classic style with Claw Tub, Tiled Sep Shower and Beautiful Vanity and Sink that exits to Private Patio for Coffee or Cocktails! Mom-in-Laws, Guest house or Potential short term tenet w/900+ sf Retro Style. Huge Living area & kitchenette, 2 Large BR's or Office; each with attached Full Bath! Great Workshop, Studio or Man Cave! Total English Garden Feel almost 1/3 acre ready for a Master Gardener! Alley access to Guest Home! Truly One of a Kind!! Own a part of Dothan's History!