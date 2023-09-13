This Mediterranean beauty features upscale details, lavish amenities, and sits on the prestigious Spann Farm lake. The concrete tile roof gives the authenticity of a Mediterranean design. The 11 ft. Iron arched doors give way to 24 ft high ceilings, arched doorways, decorative ironwork, wood beams, and natural stone which are just some of the characteristics of the house that further evoke the style. The high ceilings, airy living spaces, and abundant windows provide the ultimate luxurious living experience. The master suite can truly be a captivating escape by the beautiful surrounds of custom cabinetry and travertine circular shower adorned with a grand iron chandelier. The house features 3 other bedrooms all with custom cabinets, travertine showers, exquisite light fixtures, and walk-in closets. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's dream with Subzero and Wolf appliances and a magnificent 16ft island for serving that overlooks the dinette and living room area. The custom cabinetry in the locker room is perfect hide away for jackets and book bags. The wet bar and butler's pantry off the dining room give a functional and welcoming space. Another luxurious addition is the wine cellar. The study with custom library is perfect for work or pleasure. The outside living space is an area that can be utilized by grilling in the outdoor kitchen, lounging by the fireplace, chatting by the fire pit, soaking in the chlorine spa/pool. This luxurious property is a must see!