This home has ALL the updates! New roof, all new interior and exterior paint and landscaping, fixtures and more! New kitchen complete with marble countertops, SS appliances and beautiful wood vent hood over range. Formal dining room and living room with sitting area off living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. Master bedroom features a fireplace that overlooks the massive backyard complete with deck that so you can view your beautiful sparkling pool and pool house. Master bath is all new with amazing dressing area with closet, huge soaker shower, double vanities with LED mirrors and marble countertops. All bathrooms have been redone throughout. The ballroom has massive trim and soaring ceilings. Also situated on almost 2 acres which is perfect for entertaining! This truly is a rare find with all the details that can't be replicated.