Custom built home in one of Dothan's most desired neighborhoods. This beautiful home features 4BR/3.5BA split floor plan. Cozy family room with stone gas fireplace, with a wet bar. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, H/C sunroom off kitchen. Office nook/pantry, large laundry room. 3 car garage/2 car detached garage/workshop. Grilling patio with gas hook up overlooking the gunite pool. Call today for a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $645,000
Related to this story
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Dothan market.
Browse Dothan homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
Browse Dothan homes over 4,000 square feet in size.