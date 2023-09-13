Custom built home in one of Dothan's most desired neighborhoods. This beautiful home features 4BR/3.5BA split floor plan. Cozy family room with stone gas fireplace, with a wet bar. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, H/C sunroom off kitchen. Office nook/pantry, large laundry room. 3 car garage/2 car detached garage/workshop. Grilling patio with gas hook up overlooking the gunite pool. Call today for a showing.