Magnificient 4 bed/4.5 bath custom home in the highly sought after Rehobeth school zone. This spectacular property boasts 4861 square feet of luxurious living space all on one level. Nestled on a secluded 5.6 acre estate and teeming with tranquility. Seemingly endless canopy of manicured crepe myrtles and other shade trees protecting your personal oasis. Custom mahogany front door opens to four majestic cedar columns and a vaulted ceiling overlooking a wall of stately built-ins. Sprawling primary bedroom complete with lavish bathroom (dual vanities, walk in shower, jacuzzi), massive walk-in closet, and 2nd walk-in closet. Exits to a serene 10ft by 45ft screened-in porch. Enormous kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including a 60" side by side refrigerator/freezer and 36" gas range w/griddle and 36" industrial hood. Double oven, under counter ice maker, 3ft by 10ft granite island. 8" pine wood flooring. 2,000 Sqft detached garage with one 15ft and two 10ft rollup doors. Playroom, large laundry, large pantry, carport. storage room, gorgeous custom built-ins everywhere, regal crown molding throughout. Three ACs, two separate decks in addition to screened in porch, two separate automatic gated entrances, tree house, fenced in back yard. AFS encapsulated. Well and city water. No HOA. Terminix termite bond. Comcast/Xfinity highspeed internet or CenturyLink. Irrigation and security systems. Home has right of first refusal in place contingent upon the sale of a home.