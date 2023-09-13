Priced Below Appraised Value!!! 6 BR/ 5 bath custom home sits on 40 +/- acres. The 4500 sq ft main floor has 4Br/4 bath. 9 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, copper pipes. Large LR/ DR combo big enough for any size grand piano. Large eat in kitchen. Large laundry room/ butlers pantry. Family room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookcases. Glassed-in porch heated and cooled. Anderson windows in main house w/ Pella windows on porch. There is also a bonus craft room/ office. 1488 sq ft Finished basement 2 BR/1 bath walk out lower level has large extra family/game room and wood burning fireplace. Plus 2 extra storage areas. Under porch storage for lawn mowers and tools. Roof replaced in 2009 w/ 30 yr architectural shingles. 3 HOV units replaced in 2013, 2015, 2023. 2 water heaters replaced 2014. Septic redone in 2021. Wood floors in living room replace in 2023, Floors in Mother-In-Law suite replaced 2022. There is a 3 bay barn on the property.