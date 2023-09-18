This brand new construction is located in the sought-after Rehobeth School District! As you enter, you'll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan. Luxury vinyl plank flooring graces the living areas, adding a touch of elegance and durability. The split-bedroom floor plan ensures privacy, with the master suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a retreat of its own with a large master bath with tub and separate shower and granite countertops. The kitchen is a standout feature of this home, boasting stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Outside, you'll find a covered porch in both the front and back of the house, providing excellent opportunities for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment. The large lot offers potential for landscaping and outdoor activities.
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $289,900
