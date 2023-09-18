This brand new construction is located in the sought-after Rehobeth School District, making it an ideal choice for families. The house features four spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living.As you enter, you'll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan, creating a sense of space and connectivity throughout the living areas. Luxury vinyl plank flooring graces the living areas, adding a touch of elegance and durability.The split-bedroom floor plan ensures privacy, with the master suite separate from the secondary bedrooms.The kitchen is a standout feature of this home, boasting stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. It's perfect for both everyday cooking and entertaining guests. Outside, you'll find a covered porch in both the front and back of the house, providing excellent opportunities for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment. The large lot offers potential for landscaping and outdoor activities. This house combines modern amenities with a comfortable layout, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking a new home in the Rehobeth School District.