This stunning home built in 2017 by M4 development has almost everything you could want. The first floor features tall ceilings, a fantastic open kitchen/living/dining area with 2 islands and a wonderful kitchen. The master suite is large and tucked away for privacy. Upstairs features an incredible movie theatre room as well as great bedrooms for the kids/guests and a play room/game room. Outside has a heated pool with built-in hotub and the large back patio has an outdoor kitchen with gas grill, gas fireplace, and built-in bar. The home is quietly situated in the back of Spann Farm on a wonderful lot with fantastic landscaping and a built-in playground for the kids or grandkids. All showings must be scheduled in advance with an agent.