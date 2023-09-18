Welcome to Halls Creek and our newest plan, The LAKESIDE. This new plan is a 5 Bedroom, 3 full baths, 2,012 sq ft home. As you enter the wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will then enter the main living area with another two bedrooms and one bath off of the OPEN kitchen in the center of the home. The Kitchen come with beautiful Granite countertops and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. You can sit at your huge island or the eat-in dining area for all snacks and meals. Relax in the HUGE living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Tucked away at the rear of the home is the large Main bedroom Suite with a Large WALK-IN closet in your ensuite with QUARTZ vanity tops with double sinks and large shower. NOTE: This is now the actual home. You also get a 1 Year Builder Warranty and a 2/10 Year Structural Warranty on the home. All homes come with a smart home technology package. See Model Home Information center for details. 100 Oliver Dr. Dothan @ Halls Creek, AL