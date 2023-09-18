Welcome to Halls Creek. We have made it easy for you to own a LAND Home PACKAGE! Come see our brand new plan, the Lakeside!! This 5 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2,012 sq .ft of spacious living will be ready to close in early September. Come view the decorated model at 100 Oliver Dr. Dothan, AL WOW!!! Whether you are downsizing or have children you still need room for or if you just need space for your family to visit...this is the home for you to enjoy. As you enter the long wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will then enter the main living area. You will love the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. You can sit at your huge island or the eat-in dining area for all snacks and meals. Relax in the HUGE living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Off the kitchen/dining area, you will have 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Tucked away at the rear of the home is the Large Main bedroom Suite with an large WALK-IN closet in your attached bathroom with quartz vanity with double sinks, and a large separate shower. Ask about our closing cost incentives! Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown in the photos. Buyer to satisfy self with all pertinent information. Waiting on final clean for more pictures.