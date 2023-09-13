Welcome to your own private haven! This location has the best of both worlds as it feels like a secluded retreat, yet very close to all amenities the West side of Dothan has to offer. Only 0.3 miles from W. Main St and just off Brannon Stand Rd on a private street, this Georgian style home is nestled on a 4.4-acre lot w/ 3 outdoor living spaces. The pool features all porcelain tile with spacious patio and pool house with a full bathroom. Accents of custom crown molding, custom sinks, & large open windows throughout add to the beauty & charm of this home. Main level includes a library/office, dining room that connects to the kitchen, and living room with access to the sunroom featuring white washed pine ceilings & rustic beams. The grand room has a full bath, large closet, & covered patio and can be used as a Mother-in-law or Master Suite. The Kitchen is recently updated with all new appliances, Viking gas range, marble island, countertops & backsplash with a custom built wine closet. The master suite is on the 2nd level with a large walk-in closet and window for natural light. Master bath features his & hers custom sinks, marble countertops & jacuzzi tub with marble trim + surrounds. The walk-in tile shower includes steam/sauna controls & heat lamp. The 2nd & 3rd level both have 2 additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill baths & attic access for plenty of storage space. This home provides a sense of seclusion, luxury & privacy with ample space for family and guests.