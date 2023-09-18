This beautiful brick home will check all your boxes! Updated with granite countertops, ceramic tile in bathrooms, gorgeous built-ins in family room and one of the bedrooms, huge den/bonus room with a kitchen area and island (currently used as a home gym), and a gorgeous view of the pond from your back porch! Relax in your hot tub at the end of the day or take your Jon boat out for some fishing. HVAC was replaced in 2018. Irrigation on well water, water heater is solar.