I was driving back to the office after lunch and listening to the radio when the host of one of whatever Sirius/XM channel I was listening to started talking about The Who, one of my favorite bands from my high school days.

The host was recalling a conversation with the group’s singer, Roger Daltrey, who was asked if he and guitarist Pete Townshend planned to put out some new music. “What’s the point?” Daltrey said. “The fans clearly prefer the classics.”

I’d never quite thought of it that way, so I was surprised to realize he was right. The Who records I loved as a teenager are still among my favorites, and while I no longer listen to them on spinning platters of vinyl, I still listen to them as digital files streamed wirelessly from who-knows-where. But there are now only two of the original four members still living, and although they’ve put out music in recent years, nothing they’ve produced since the mid-1980s has interested me.

Several years ago on a trip to New York City, we took in a show on Broadway, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” We thought it was outstanding – so much so that a couple of years later, when we were in town for the wedding of one of my nieces, we saw it again with one of my sisters, her husband, and our friend Susan. We were sitting in a different part of the same theatre, and the change in perspective made it seem like a different show. Equally enjoyable, but somehow different.

Carole King is still with us and, presumably, still active. She embarked on a well-received tour in recent years, but more than 20 years have passed since she released went into the studio and recorded an album of new songs. The musical of her life, however, includes most every song of hers anyone has ever loved, and the whole experience underscores Daltrey’s observation. The fans do indeed love the classics.

Surprisingly, I love this genre of live theater, aptly named “jukebox musicals.” We’ve seen shows that explore the works of Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, Patsy Cline, The Temptations, Hank Williams, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Each has been outstanding, and there isn’t one that I wouldn’t see again.

I wonder why that is. I have records that I have listened to regularly for decades, but I rarely watch the same movie more than once, or re-read a book, no matter how much I enjoyed it the first time.

I realize I may be missing something. Recently we watched “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” again, and there were a lot of nuances and subtleties I noticed this time that got past me when I saw it the first time. I know people who have favorite books that they re-read every few years, and they report that they get different things from the stories depending on what’s happening in their own lives at the time.

I get that – it’s like watching Rocky and Bullwinkle as an adult; it operates on more than one level, so it’s every bit as enjoyable to an adult viewer as it is to a child, but for different reasons. Ditto Bugs Bunny and that bunch.

It’s a theme that keeps recurring. We were watching a medical drama on television the other evening in which a patient told a doctor she was dizzy. He asked her what she meant, and she reacted as if he were simple-minded. “You don’t know what dizzy means?” she asked incredulously. “I know what it means to me,” he said. “I want to know what it means to you. I can’t properly diagnose unless I know what dizzy means to you.” He left and returned several times throughout the show, and eventually, in exasperation, she said that when she stood up she felt like she was going to fall. “It’s like I can’t feel my feet,” she said offhandedly.

“Ah,” the doctor said. “You have Guillain-Barré syndrome; your immune system is attacking your peripheral nerves in your feet.” Her perspective was key to the diagnosis.

All of which brings me to a growing interest in a book Bettye has been talking about recently – “No Two Persons” by Erica Bauermeister. It’s a novel, and while I don’t read much fiction these days, Bettye tells me the concept of the story is that “no two persons” read the same book because they approach it from different perspectives. A work of fiction rooted in the same ideas that have been bouncing around my noggin? It’s something I have to check out – literally.