All week long I have had the feeling that I’d forgotten something important. I’ve run through lists of things I needed to have done, calculated birthdays, looked to make sure I didn’t have any outstanding bills, checked to see that the stove wasn’t on. Everything seemed to be in order. So why did I have the nagging feeling that something was amiss?

It was Thursday when it came to me – the Fourth of July had come and gone without my having seen a fireworks show.

I can’t remember a time when I’ve missed an Independence Day fireworks show. Sure, we saw the Washington, D.C., fireworks, with the 1812 Overture in the background, but nothing compares to sitting in the dusky humidity among gnats and mosquitoes while thousands of dollars’ worth of pyrotechnics explode in the sky overhead, raining down glowing remnants like fiery snowflakes.

I have loved fireworks as long as I can remember. I blame Santa Claus; he would stuff boxes of sparklers in our stockings each year when we were young, and on New Year’s Eve, my father would take us out into the driveway and touch the tip of his Winston to the fat silver sticks until they ignited, and then we’d wave them around madly until they fizzled out, leaving us to wave a piece of wire that still glowed red with heat. Inevitably, someone would get burned by the hot wire, and there’d be tears and we’d be hustled back into the house and to bed, only to be awakened just before midnight and hustled in our jammies back into the driveway to bang on pots and pans with wooden spoons to welcome in the New Year.

Sparklers, it turns out, are in their own way a gateway drug to a young boy. By the time I was old enough to venture out, I discovered a whole constellation of fireworks. Firecrackers, M80s, cherry bombs, Roman candles, and bigger and better arrays that, perhaps mercifully, cost more than a young boy’s wallet could manage.

The most durable, however, was the bottle rocket. As devices go, it’s a simple one – in a paper tube are two chambers of incendiary powder, one designed to propel the tube and the second for the BANG! The tube was affixed to a thin, rickety stick that would serve the dual purpose of launch apparatus and in-flight stabilizer.

I must’ve launched a million bottle rockets over a period of years, and cannot imagine why I stopped. As teenagers, my friends and I would acquire several hundred bottle rockets and a pack of Hav-A-Tampa cigars to use as igniters. We’d split into teams and get at opposite ends of the street in front of Anton’s house while his mom was at work, and we’d fire bottle rockets at each other until we’d exhausted our stash and the neighborhood was shrouded in acrid smoke and the street littered with tiny bits of cheap wadding.

One afternoon, a couple of young men in white shirts and black ties happened upon our siege while canvassing the neighborhood as Latter-Day Saint missionaries. I’m not sure what the rules are for LDS missionaries, but I doubt they make exceptions for cheap cigars and bottle rocket wars. Regardless, these fellows didn’t need much encouragement to take up arms and join the fray. After all, they were teenage boys.

Years later, I was in Hong Kong as part of an exchange program, and one of the Hong Kong Chinese men we’d met invited us to the mainland to visit a farm belonging to a friend of his. It was a multi-day affair, and we were literally at the mercy of our host, as we got into a van and crossed the border into the Special Economic Zone and then into mainland China. I had no idea where we were or where we were going. Every sign was in Chinese, of course, and when we arrived at our first destination, it was dark. One of my fellow travelers and I were escorted to a room with two cots, where we were to sleep. We turned in, and after a while I heard irregular popping outside. I put on my shoes and stepped outside, and saw several glowing embers moving about like fireflies in the distance, and then something shot off into the darkness leaving the telltale silvery trail of a bottle rocket. I wandered down the path and arrived to find four or five men in military uniforms with rifles slung over their shoulders, smoking cigars and shooting fireworks into the void beyond the path.

They motioned me over and one of them handed me a cigar and a package of bottle rockets, and for the next half hour or so, it was as if I’d been transported back to the street in front of Anton’s, battling it out with my pals. But these guys also had rifles, so I took care to aim high.

Given the opportunity to blow something up, teenage boys are the same all over.