I don’t see my old friend Robert as often as I should, but I do keep track of him through his social media posts, particularly the ones that feature a picture of a cooler filled with fresh fish and a caption about who he was fishing with and where they snagged their bounty.

Robert seems to enjoy fishing at least as much as anything else, and possibly more, and the truth is that I’m a bit envious of the pleasure it brings him.

I’ve had ample opportunity to get hooked on fishing, but it never reeled me in. Around the neighborhood it seemed every other house had a bass boat, and on any given weekend, many of the neighborhood dads would putter around their vessels like grizzled old sea captains, grimy nautical-themed caps askew over sunburned, stubble-shadowed faces.

I might have gained an interest from Mr. Charlie, one of our backyard neighbors. One late afternoon I noticed Mr. Charlie’s truck bouncing into the drive with his boat pulled behind. I watched as he set up a couple of sawhorses and propped a thick piece of marine plywood on top. He brought out a couple of fierce-looking knives and a hammer, and then retrieved an ice chest from the bed of the truck.

When I saw him pull a good-sized fish from the cooler, I wandered over to see what was up. Just as I reached the makeshift table, Mr. Charlie drove a large nail between the eyes of a catfish and into the table.

It was almost more than my 7-year-old mind could take. Mr. Charlie noted my arrival: “Hey, neighbor,” he said. “Wanna watch me clean these fish?” As he spoke, he deftly ran a blade around the fish’s body just behind the gills, then grabbed the skin with some sort of pliers and yanked toward the tail, de-sleeving the catfish in a single motion that sounded like the rip of Velcro.

I was as horrified as if I’d stumbled upon Hannibal Lecter’s serial killer Jame Gumb, and was trying my best not to let it show.

“No thanks, Mr. Charlie,” I said. “I was just curious whether you had bream or catfish. I’ve gotta go, bye!”

I believe it was the same summer that my mother shamed my paternal grandfather with “take the boy fishing.” Pawpaw would occasionally come and spend a week or so with us after Mawmaw died, and when he pulled a cane pole and tackle box from the storage room one morning and announced he was going fishing, she saw an opportunity to get us both out of her hair for a bit.

I don’t know who was more unhappy about the pairing – me, already bored and half-scared of this old codger, or Pawpaw, for whom fishing was, apparently, a solitary endeavor.

We stopped and bought some worms and drove out into the country until we found a small pond. It was a brief trip – I got my line snagged on everything. Pawpaw wound up with nothing but frustration; I returned home with an array of mosquito welts, a couple of dozen fire ant bites, and one tick.

Between Pawpaw’s ill-fated fishing trip and my having stumbled onto Mr. Charlie’s backyard flay-and-fillet horror show, angling was officially off the table for me.

Fish, on the other hand, was a different story. As long as it comes on Styrofoam or wrapped in butcher paper, I’m a big fan. The problem, for a long while, was that I didn’t really know what to do with it.

Given my history, it’s a wonder I ever recovered from my first attempt at preparing fish.

My mother had a cookbook she’d gotten from Louisiana chef John Folse at his Lafitte’s Landing restaurant in Baton Rouge. During one visit, I discovered the cookbook and was intrigued by the recipes, so I set up a tripod and camera and photographed the pages. That maneuver is simple now, with cell phone cameras and digital images, but at the time it meant committing the images to film and waiting several days for developing.

With Folse’s recipe for blackened redfish on a drugstore photo print, I set out to gather the ingredients. I bought a nice piece of fish, plenty of butter, garlic powder, paprika, salt, cayenne, thyme, oregano, and black pepper. I got out a black iron skillet that had been in use so long it was craggy everywhere but the cooking surface, which was as smooth as glass.

I read through the recipe steps, taking every sentence literally, including this one: “Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat for 7-10 minutes, or until white hot.”

Now that’s mighty hot, I thought. I thought it wouldn’t be possible. Imagine my surprise when, after a good 20 minutes on high, the pan absolutely glowed.

I’d coated my fish in butter and all the spices. I was ready to, as instructed, “drop it in.”

Immediately, my small kitchen filled with thick white smoke, and there was a loud, angry sound coming from the stove. I managed to grab the handle of the pan – with a pot holder, fortunately – and moved it to the sink.

Two takeaways: Blackening fish should be an outdoor activity; and despite the near catastrophe, the result was pretty tasty.

I’ve gotten more comfortable cooking fish in several ways, and do so regularly, although not as often as Robert, for whom extracting the creatures from the deep is half the fun. I’ll stick to the headless, boneless variety that rests on ice in Cody’s seafood market.