I have a birthday headed my way soon, which seems an odd phrase to write. There’s nothing remarkable about it; each of us has a birthday every year, and they’re always relatively soon, no more than a year away at any given time. I only bring it up to explain the train of thought that follows, which is that as my birthday nears, I tend to think about the changes that come with age. I’m soaking in it now.

Something Bettye told me years ago didn’t really stick at the time, but it resonates now. Our dear departed friend Marilyn had told her something as though it were a closely guarded secret. “Once you pass 60,” Marilyn said, “you become invisible.”

I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I’d heard in a while – until the calendar signaled the start of my 61st year. Marilyn was speaking metaphorically, of course, but within days of celebrating the Big 6-0, I began to notice what Marilyn had warned about. Strangers who once might have nodded in passing, held a door, or spoken a greeting now seemed to pass as though I weren’t right there. Even more alarming is that people walking toward me in my direct path would continue despite the 6-foot, 2-inch obstacle coming their way. Either I step aside or they bump into me, and I wind up dodging people far more often than I’d like.

I wonder, though, if this is less a phenomenon of age than a shift in demographics around me. I grew up in this town and knew a lot of people. Many of those moved away, as did I when I left for school. When I returned as an adult, my realm of acquaintance was augmented by professional contacts.

For many years we could not go anywhere in town without running into a dozen people one or the other of us knew. A quick trip to the grocery store would often stretch into a half-hour or 45 minutes because of the socializing.

Now I’ll return from the store in short order, and she’ll ask if I saw anyone I knew.

“Not a soul,” I say, more often than not.

I don’t know if this applies to everyone beyond the 60-year mark, but my own magical cloaking appears to have a flaw. I’m invisible to most, except for panhandlers, who see me coming from a half-mile away.

I’m aware of this, so whenever we’re going to be in a big city, I’ll prepare a few “packets” before I head out into the street. Most of the pants I wear have a sewn-in change pocket at the bottom on the right-hand pocket, so I’ll go through my currency and fold together two or three dollars, then put these folded “packets” in my change pocket so that when I encounter someone who expects a tip or asks for money, I can spread the wealth without fumbling for something to give them.

Occasionally, such encounters can be uplifting. We were in a city once and although I’ve forgotten the circumstances, I was walking alone along a city sidewalk when a street person pushing a cart filled with all his belongings was headed my way. A few feet in front of me he stopped and greeted me as if I were a friend he’d not seen in years. He was a pleasant man who may not have been as old as he looked, but we talked as if we were truly interested in each other’s lives. He asked where I was from, what brought me to the city, and how long I would be in town. I asked how long he’d been in the city and how he liked it there, careful not to inquire about his living arrangements. We shot the bull like old pals, and when I started to move on, it occurred to me that he hadn’t asked me to “spare some change.” I pulled one of my folded-bill packets out and held it out to him. “Oh no, I couldn’t,” he said as he reached for the contribution. “That wasn’t my intent…” He pocketed the money and bid me good day, and I returned to the hotel with a spring in my step.

For a few moments, neither of us was invisible, but it took a little effort from both of us.

It was the best three dollars I spent the whole trip.

Perhaps it’s not that we become invisible when we pass a certain age, but that we’re less likely to make the effort to not only be visible, but be seen. My new friend from the street spoke up as I approached, and we saw each other; had he trudged silently by, I’m sure I’d have forgotten passing him before I got to the end of the block.