I was reading the New York Times a week or so ago and came across an article by a sportswriter, Christopher Clarey, with an intriguing headline: “Thousands of Bylines to His Name, and One that’s Not.” Since bylines have been my wheelhouse for 40 years, I clicked on the link to read the story. A side note: Yes, I clicked the link. I got a digital subscription to the Times years ago because I wanted to do the crossword puzzles each day. The price was right and the rest of the newspaper came with it.

So I clicked the link and read Clarey’s story. And when I got to the end, I realized that where he intended his story to take the reader and where I wound up after reading it were two very different places.

He was talking about disappointment. Or at least to me, that was the subtext, and it had me thinking about that deflating feeling we get when things don’t go as we hope.

I was due to bring a topic to my breakfast group, so I shared Clarey’s piece with the others before I’d taken the time to fully form my own thoughts on the subject. I’ve found that often, that’s the best approach.

It also made me think of my mother, who was apparently a master of human behavior. She understood that individual personalities demanded different approaches, so each of us kids got slightly altered strategies to mold us into adults. She knew that for me, the threat of corporal punishment had little effect, but that withering words would reduce me to a cowering lump of compliance.

“I’m disappointed in you” was all it took, and I’d gather myself up and move mountains to regain her approval.

From the perspective of adulthood, I realize she wasn’t really disappointed; the phrase was simply a tool to nudge me into changing my behavior, or getting better grades, or not getting sent to Principal Crammer’s office for cursing on the kickball field during recess.

But I was getting lost in the weeds thinking about Mother’s admonition; I should have been thinking of one’s own disappointment. When we’re disappointed – by a situation, or by a person – who’s to blame? That was the more elusive point.

Clarey’s disappointment came with his first byline in the New York Times, when he picked up the newspaper to gaze upon his name inked onto tens of thousands of pages of newsprint, only to find that his name above the story was misspelled.

He goes on to report that his proud parents bought up a bunch of copies to hand out to friends and family, and that’s when I realized who was responsible for his fallen crest – he was.

One of my breakfast pals summed it up: “High expectation is planned disappointment,” he said.

Indeed. Of course, I have no doubt what would have happened had I countered Mother’s disappointment line by suggesting she lower her expectations – I’d be writing this from “next week,” where I’d have ultimately landed.

When the time came to discuss my ill-planned topic to the table last week, I prefaced my introduction with a mea culpa: “Gentlemen, this seemed like a good idea at the time,” I told them sheepishly. My expectations were low, but we discussed the topic ad nauseum.

Even after leaving the table that morning, I’ve continued to think about disappointment. I began to notice when others use it in conversation, and realize that people say it more than one might expect. The tomatoes were disappointing. An author’s new book was disappointing. The chicken was disappointingly rubbery. Despite its great cast, the movie did not live up to its promise.

I think I’m going to try an experiment in an effort to mitigate disappointment. I won’t simply lower expectations, but will also acknowledge from the outset that we all have feet of clay and are doomed to the inevitability of error, and that in large groups of humans, the potential for underperformance increases exponentially.

On my reading list: The Far Pavilions by M.M. Kaye; West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge; a book of essays by Joan Didion.

An unexpected delight: Begin Again, a 2013 movie with Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley (Netflix or Prime Video)